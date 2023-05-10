Disco (TYO:6146) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 16,288.13

The average one-year price target for Disco (TYO:6146) has been revised to 16,288.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 15,395.58 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,918.00 to a high of 21,315.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.35% from the latest reported closing price of 16,680.00 / share.

Disco Maintains 1.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6146 is 0.22%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 4,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 468K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 5.81% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 255K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 1.66% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 249K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

