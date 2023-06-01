Disco (TYO:6146) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 18,085.88

The average one-year price target for Disco (TYO:6146) has been revised to 18,085.88 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of 16,288.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,625.00 to a high of 24,150.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.12% from the latest reported closing price of 20,580.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Disco Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6146 is 0.23%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.65% to 7,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 694K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 66.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 640K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 66.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 14.58% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 468K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 5.81% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 314K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 58.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 9.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.