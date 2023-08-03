Disco (TYO:6146) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 24,689.67

The average one-year price target for Disco (TYO:6146) has been revised to 24,689.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 22,341.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14,140.00 to a high of 33,600.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 26,640.00 / share.

Disco Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6146 is 0.23%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 186.47% to 13,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,403K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 39.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,100K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 66.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 13.70% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 694K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 66.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 13.04% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 664K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 62.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 0.81% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 657K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6146 by 30.11% over the last quarter.

