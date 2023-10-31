Disco (DISPF) Price Target Increased by 78.02% to 200.62

The average one-year price target for Disco (OTC:DISPF) has been revised to 200.62 / share. This is an increase of 78.02% from the prior estimate of 112.70 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.99 to a high of 242.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.49% from the latest reported closing price of 192.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISPF is 0.29%, an increase of 27.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 12,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,153K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing a decrease of 21.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 59.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 34.84% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 28.84% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 632K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 24.79% over the last quarter.

