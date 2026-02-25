Disco (DISPF) Price Target Increased by 17.89% to 449.42

The average one-year price target for Disco (OTCPK:DISPF) has been revised to $449.42 / share. This is an increase of 17.89% from the prior estimate of $381.23 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $222.73 to a high of $701.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.21% from the latest reported closing price of $377.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 30.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISPF is 0.30%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.24% to 8,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 35.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 787K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 22.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 604K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 47.60% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 512K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 47.36% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 414K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISPF by 54.34% over the last quarter.

