Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt (DSCSY) Price Target Decreased by 44.06% to 35.47

The average one-year price target for Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DSCSY) has been revised to $35.47 / share. This is a decrease of 44.06% from the prior estimate of $63.41 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$70.28 to a high of $182.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.83% from the latest reported closing price of $38.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCSY is 0.31%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.68% to 463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 32.25% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 46K shares.

Confluence Investment Management holds 40K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 35.41% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.