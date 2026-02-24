Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt (DSCSY) Price Target Decreased by 39.67% to -4.57

The average one-year price target for Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DSCSY) has been revised to -$4.57 / share. This is a decrease of 39.67% from the prior estimate of -$7.58 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$218.77 to a high of $225.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 112.01% from the latest reported closing price of $38.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCSY is 0.38%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 204K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 46.40% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 20.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 34.75%.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 18.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

