Disco Corporation - ADR (DSCSY) Price Target Increased by 73.03% to 34.69

The average one-year price target for Disco Corporation - ADR (OTC:DSCSY) has been revised to 34.69 / share. This is an increase of 73.03% from the prior estimate of 20.05 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -64.87 to a high of 71.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.13% from the latest reported closing price of 18.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCSY is 0.17%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.23% to 374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 237K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 18.91% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 74.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 330.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.