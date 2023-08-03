Disco Corporation - ADR (DSCSY) Price Target Decreased by 127.34% to 1.70

The average one-year price target for Disco Corporation - ADR (OTC:DSCSY) has been revised to 1.70 / share. This is an decrease of 127.34% from the prior estimate of -6.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -70.54 to a high of 59.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.68% from the latest reported closing price of 16.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disco Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCSY is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 552.46% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 55.20% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 13.29% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 15K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCSY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

