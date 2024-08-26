Is DISCO CORP (DSCSY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DISCO CORP (DSCSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

DISCO CORP is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DISCO CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSCSY's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DSCSY has moved about 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. As we can see, DISCO CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DISCO CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.4% this year, meaning that DSCSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on DISCO CORP and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

