DISCK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.66, changing hands as low as $26.79 per share. Discovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISCK's low point in its 52 week range is $24.04 per share, with $31.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.15. The DISCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.