DISCK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.22, changing hands as high as $26.40 per share. Discovery Inc - Series C shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISCK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.86 per share, with $66.6995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.33. The DISCK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

