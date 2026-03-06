Disciplined Growth Investors Trim InterDigital After Strong Run in Wireless Technology Stock

Key Points

Disciplined Growth Investors sold 181,788 shares of InterDigital; estimated transaction value of $64.27 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value declined by $79.11 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement

Transaction represented a 1.23% change in 13F reportable AUM

Fund now holds 609,153 shares valued at $193.94 million

InterDigital comprises 3.71% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Disciplined Growth Investors reduced its stake in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 181,788 shares. The fund’s position at quarter-end totaled 609,153 shares, valued at $193.94 million.

What else to know

This Sell reduced InterDigital’s weight to 3.71% of 13F AUM, down from 4.947% in the prior quarter

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:SMCI: $282.09 million (5.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EXE: $281.40 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of InterDigital were priced at $366.42, up 70.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 60.81 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $9.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $834.01 million Net income (TTM) $406.64 million Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $366.42

Company/Etf snapshot

InterDigital, Inc. is a leading innovator in wireless and video technology.The company develops and licenses advanced wireless technologies, including patented solutions for 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, video coding, and IoT devices.

The company’s strategy centers on research and development, enabling it to monetize intellectual property through licensing agreements with major industry players. Its focus on next-generation wireless standards and diversified applications positions InterDigital as a key enabler of connectivity and digital transformation worldwide.

InterDigital, Inc. holds a portfolio of approximately 27,500 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications and video coding.

It serves global technology companies in the wireless communications, consumer electronics, and infrastructure markets.

What this transaction means for investors

InterDigital occupies a specialized segment of the technology industry focused on patent licensing rather than hardware production. The company develops wireless technologies, contributes them to global communication standards, and subsequently licenses these patents to device manufacturers whose products depend on those standards.

Most of InterDigital’s revenue comes from licensing deals with device makers who use its wireless technology patents. These agreements usually last for several years, so revenue can change when big contracts are renewed or updated. This business model has high profit margins because additional royalties generate more revenue with little additional cost.

For investors, the key question is how broadly InterDigital’s technologies can be embedded in the next generation of connected devices. As wireless connectivity expands beyond smartphones into areas such as vehicles, industrial equipment, and smart home systems, the number of products relying on standardized communication technologies will continue to grow. Companies that control patents essential to those standards effectively collect royalties on an expanding global network of connected devices.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Everpure, and Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

