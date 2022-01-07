DISCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.55, changing hands as high as $31.18 per share. Discovery Inc shares are currently trading up about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISCA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.655 per share, with $78.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.07. The DISCA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

