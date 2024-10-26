News & Insights

Disc Medicine Reports Positive Phase 1b Results For DISC-0974 In Chronic Kidney Disease And Anemia

October 26, 2024 — 11:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON) announced positive additional data from an ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) and anemia, including results from the 40 mg and 60 mg single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts.

The data presented at the 2024 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week in San Diego, CA demonstrated that a single dose of DISC-0974 results in sustained suppression of hepcidin and mobilization of iron, and increased erythropoiesis and levels of hemoglobin in NDD-CKD patients with anemia.

In the SAD portion of the study, participants with Stage 2-5 NDD-CKD were given a single dose of placebo (n=7) or DISC-0974 subcutaneously (SC) at 28 mg (n=9), 40 mg (n=6), or 60 mg (n=6). Dose escalation is ongoing in the SAD.

The interim data set demonstrated a substantial, durable, dose-dependent reduction in hepcidin from baseline compared to placebo across all dose levels, with a median reduction greater than 75% at the highest dose level. There was also a meaningful and sustained increase in transferrin saturation from baseline compared to placebo across dose levels, with a median increase of up to three times from baseline at the highest dose level. Additionally, there was an early and sustained increase in mean reticulocyte hemoglobin from baseline across all dose groups through Day 22 and beyond.

