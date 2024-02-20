Disc Medicine Receives Fast Track Designation For DISC-O974 Targeting NDD Chronic Kidney Disease

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharma company Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON) Tuesday announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DISC-0974 for the treatment of patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease or NDD-CKD and anemia.

DISC-0974 is an investigational monoclonal antibody mAb targeting a BMP-signaling co-receptor called hemojuvelin.

Fast Track designation will facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational drugs intended to treat serious conditions .

The company said DISC-0974 could be a transformative therapy for these patients and plans to present additional results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 study in NDD-CKD patients with anemia this year.

