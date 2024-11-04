Disc Medicine price target raised to $112 from $70 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Disc Medicine (IRON) to $112 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following the “positive” regulatory update for bitopertin, the firm increased its point-of-sale to 80% and assumes that the product will be approved under an accelerated approval pathway, using already generated data. BMO sees this update as a significant positive for the Disc story, highlighting the potential for a truly disease modifying treatment.

