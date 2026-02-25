Disc Medicine Lands New $20 Million Investment as FDA Sets Up Potential Q4 Catalyst

Key Points

Great Point Partners acquired 250,000 shares in IRON during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $19.85 million due to the new investment.

IRON enters the portfolio with a stake outside the fund’s top five holdings by value.

On February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners disclosed a new position in Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), acquiring 250,000 shares worth an estimated $19.85 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners reported a new position in Disc Medicine, buying 250,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The net position change for the quarter totaled $19.85 million, reflecting the full addition to the fund’s portfolio.

What else to know

This new position in IRON accounts for 6.44% of the fund’s 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: APGE: $28.23 million (9.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMLX: $21.14 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ZURA: $20.00 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:IRON: $19.85 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: RAPT: $19.68 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Disc Medicine were priced at $65.57, up 20.0% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $65.57 Market Capitalization $2.48 billion Net Income (TTM) ($181.11 million) One-Year Price Change 20.0%

Company snapshot

Disc Medicine develops novel therapeutics targeting hematologic diseases, with a pipeline focused on red blood cell biology, heme biosynthesis, and iron homeostasis.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology model, investing in research and development to advance drug candidates through regulatory approval and future commercialization.

Disc Medicine primarily targets patients suffering from serious hematologic disorders.

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging expertise in hematology to address unmet medical needs in red blood cell biology. Its strategy centers on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for serious blood disorders, positioning itself as a specialist in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When a specialist healthcare investor makes a new position one of its largest holdings immediately, it is rarely a casual trade.



Earlier this month, Disc Medicine received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for bitopertin in EPP, with regulators requesting data from the ongoing Phase 3 APOLLO trial before considering traditional approval. The results weren’t exactly what investors wanted, prompting shares to fall about 20%, but they’ve since recovered a bit. Meanwhile, topline results are expected in the fourth quarter, and the company believes it could refile and potentially see a decision by mid-2027. Disc ended 2025 with approximately $791 million in cash and marketable securities and expects runway into 2029.



At around $65 per share and up about 20% over the past year, IRON is not a distressed play. This is a clinical-stage biotech with a regulatory path, real capital, and a focused hematology pipeline.



Within the portfolio, the position sits alongside other small-cap biotech names like Apogee, Amylyx, and Zura, reinforcing a clear strategy: concentrated bets on differentiated clinical programs with binary catalysts.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

