Disc Medicine (IRON) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.92, changing hands as high as $53.30 per share. Disc Medicine Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRON's low point in its 52 week range is $30.82 per share, with $68.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.