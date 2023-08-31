Disc Medicine (IRON) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 68.45

The average one-year price target for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) has been revised to 68.45 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 62.86 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.17% from the latest reported closing price of 54.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 131.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.42%, a decrease of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.69% to 19,549K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 7.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 15.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,333K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing a decrease of 49.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,163K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 185.37% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 1,091K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing a decrease of 114.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.35% over the last quarter.

