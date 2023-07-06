Disc Medicine (IRON) Price Target Increased by 51.23% to 62.86

The average one-year price target for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) has been revised to 62.86 / share. This is an increase of 51.23% from the prior estimate of 41.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.47% from the latest reported closing price of 43.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 45.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.54%, a decrease of 25.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.84% to 14,624K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,991K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 827K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 57.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 135.96% over the last quarter.

