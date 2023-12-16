Disc Medicine (IRON) Price Target Increased by 10.93% to 75.93

The average one-year price target for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) has been revised to 75.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.93% from the prior estimate of 68.45 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.31% from the latest reported closing price of 58.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 27.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 20,240K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,745K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares, representing a decrease of 26.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,333K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,308K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 24.28% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,272K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.