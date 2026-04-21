Disc Medicine Insider Sells $380K in Stock Amid 70% One-Year Surge

Key Points

Per a Form 4 insider transaction report, 5,731 IRON shares were sold for a total transaction value of approximately $380,000 at a weighted average price of around $66.38 per share on April 13, 2026.

This activity represented 6.73% of the insider's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct ownership from 85,211 to 79,480 shares.

The transaction involved only directly held shares, with no indirect or derivative securities affected.

The trade follows a consistent pattern of open-market dispositions, with transaction sizes reflecting the shrinking capacity of the remaining holding base.

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William Jacob Savage, Chief Medical Officer of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), reported the sale of 5,731 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on April 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,731 Transaction value ~$380,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 79,480 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.44 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($66.38).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Savage's historical trading activity?

The 5,731-share sale aligns with Savage's 13 prior open-market dispositions, where the mean size has been approximately 5,091 shares, indicating the transaction is within his established pattern of trade sizes.

The 5,731-share sale aligns with Savage's 13 prior open-market dispositions, where the mean size has been approximately 5,091 shares, indicating the transaction is within his established pattern of trade sizes. What portion of Savage's holdings does this transaction represent?

This sale accounted for 6.73% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 85,211 shares to 79,480 shares, and leaving him with no indirect or derivative exposure post-transaction.

This sale accounted for 6.73% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 85,211 shares to 79,480 shares, and leaving him with no indirect or derivative exposure post-transaction. Was this sale conducted under a pre-arranged plan?

Yes, the filing specifies that the transactions were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 2, 2025.

Yes, the filing specifies that the transactions were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 2, 2025. What is the current value of Savage's remaining position, and how does it compare to the company's performance?

As of April 13, 2026, his direct holdings were valued at approximately $5.44 million, while Disc Medicine shares have appreciated 70.0% over the prior 12 months, underscoring both the scale of his retained stake and the company's recent equity performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 13, 2026) $66.38 Market capitalization $2.74 billion Net income (TTM) -$212.18 million 1-year price change 70.00%

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using April 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Disc Medicine develops and advances a portfolio of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates targeting hematologic diseases, focusing on red blood cell biology, heme biosynthesis, and iron homeostasis.

The company operates a research-driven model, generating value through the discovery and clinical development of novel drug candidates for serious blood disorders.

Primary customers include healthcare providers and patients affected by hematologic diseases, with a target market spanning rare and serious blood disorders globally.

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hematologic diseases. The company leverages expertise in red blood cell biology to address unmet medical needs through a robust pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its strategic focus on fundamental biological pathways provides a differentiated approach within the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

It seems like the recent selling activity was more about planned transactions rather than a reflection of the company’s fundamentals given the 10b5-1 plan noted in the filing and how the trade size aligns with Savage’s historical selling patterns. For long-term investors, this perspective is likely more important than just focusing on the headline figures.



Disc is still in the clinical stage, and by the end of 2025, it had around $791 million in cash, which should sustain its operations through 2029. This financial cushion minimizes the risk of needing short-term financing, a common concern in the biotech sector. Meanwhile, their lead program, bitopertin, is progressing through the Phase 3 APOLLO study. Enrollment concluded in March, with topline data expected later this year, and that’s where investors should keep their eyes.



Additionally, there's progress in their pipeline, with promising Phase 2 data in myelofibrosis anemia and more results anticipated in 2026. Given that the stock has risen about 70% over the past year but is down 12% in 2026, some insider selling is to be expected. What will truly matter is in the upcoming data releases.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.