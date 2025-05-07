Disc Medicine, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Updates on Bitopertin and Pipeline Programs

Disc Medicine progresses clinical trials for bitopertin and DISC-0974, announcing strong financial results and upcoming milestones.

Quiver AI Summary

Disc Medicine, Inc. announced significant advancements in its clinical programs and financial status during the first quarter of 2025. The company is on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for bitopertin, a treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), by the second half of 2025, having initiated the APOLLO confirmatory clinical trial. Additionally, Disc plans to begin a Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 for polycythemia vera (PV) in the first half of 2025 and expects data readouts for the DISC-0974 program later in the year. Financially, the company reported a cash position of approximately $695 million, bolstered by a $259 million public offering in January, which is expected to support its operations through 2028. Management expressed confidence in the operational progress across its portfolio and indicated an upcoming virtual event to engage with key opinion leaders on its MF anemia program.

Potential Positives

Company remains on track to submit NDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) in H2 2025, indicating significant progress towards potential market approval.

Initiated APOLLO, a confirmatory clinical trial for bitopertin, which reflects ongoing commitment to clinical development and has the potential for accelerated approval.

Strong financial position with $259 million raised in a public offering and $695 million in cash and equivalents expected to support operations into 2028, providing a solid foundation for future development.

Upcoming data readouts anticipated from the DISC-0974 program in H2 2025, which could impact treatment options for anemia in various conditions.

Potential Negatives

Increase in net loss to $34.1 million for Q1 2025, up from $26.9 million in Q1 2024, indicating escalating operating costs.

R&D expenses increased to $27.8 million, signaling potential financial strain as the company progresses its clinical studies.

Significant rise in SG&A expenses from $7.8 million to $12.2 million, suggesting increasing costs related to headcount and infrastructure for potential commercialization.

FAQ

When is the NDA submission for bitopertin in EPP expected?

The NDA submission for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is anticipated in H2 2025.

What is the APOLLO trial?

The APOLLO trial is a confirmatory clinical study of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with EPP.

When will the Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in PV be initiated?

The Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera (PV) is planned to begin in H1 2025.

What financial position does Disc Medicine currently hold?

Disc Medicine ended Q1 2025 with approximately $695 million in cash and expects to fund operations into 2028.

When is the virtual MF Anemia KOL Day scheduled?

The virtual MF Anemia KOL Day is scheduled for Friday, May 9, at 1:00 PM ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 27,079 shares for an estimated $1,669,248 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,161 shares for an estimated $950,598 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $171,162

WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,957 shares for an estimated $126,489 .

. JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IRON forecast page.

Full Release







Company remains on track to submit NDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) in H2 2025









Company remains on track to submit NDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) in H2 2025





Initiated APOLLO, a confirmatory clinical trial of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with EPP









Initiated APOLLO, a confirmatory clinical trial of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with EPP





Plan to initiate Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera (PV) in H1 2025









Plan to initiate Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera (PV) in H1 2025





Expect data readouts for DISC-0974 program in H2 2025, including initial results of Phase 2 anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) study and multiple dose data from Phase 1b anemia of non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) study









Expect data readouts for DISC-0974 program in H2 2025, including initial results of Phase 2 anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) study and multiple dose data from Phase 1b anemia of non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) study





Strong financial position supported by $259 million public offering in January 2025; ended Q1 with $695 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which is expected to fund operations into 2028









Strong financial position supported by $259 million public offering in January 2025; ended Q1 with $695 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which is expected to fund operations into 2028





Company to host virtual MF Anemia KOL Day on Friday, May 9 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT













WATERTOWN, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a recap of recent program and corporate developments.





“2025 is off to a strong start for Disc as we continue to make operational progress across our portfolio. On our lead program, bitopertin in EPP, we are proud to share that the APOLLO trial is officially up and running. We believe that bitopertin has the potential to be a life-altering therapy and thank the EPP physician, advocate, and patient communities for their ongoing enthusiasm and partnership in the development process,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “We also appreciate the continued and timely engagement from regulators, including during the latest CMC-focused meeting where we reached alignment on key CMC items needed to support our plan to submit an NDA in H2 2025.





“Backed by a solid financial foundation which provides a cash runway into 2028, we are well-positioned to progress our commercial preparation efforts for bitopertin as well as development of the rest of our pipeline. We expect data from ongoing trials of DISC-0974, the Phase 2 MF anemia study and the Phase 1b NDD-CKD anemia study, to read out in the second half of this year and expect to initiate a Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in PV in the coming months.”









Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones:













Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)











Initiated APOLLO, a double-blind, placebo-controlled, confirmatory trial of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with EPP. The APOLLO trial is designed to support conversion of a U.S. accelerated approval, if granted, to a full approval



Initiated APOLLO, a double-blind, placebo-controlled, confirmatory trial of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with EPP. The APOLLO trial is designed to support conversion of a U.S. accelerated approval, if granted, to a full approval



On track to submit NDA for bitopertin in EPP in H2 2025 under the accelerated approval pathway using protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) reduction as surrogate endpoint, based on existing clinical data, including results from BEACON and AURORA Phase 2 trials



On track to submit NDA for bitopertin in EPP in H2 2025 under the accelerated approval pathway using protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) reduction as surrogate endpoint, based on existing clinical data, including results from BEACON and AURORA Phase 2 trials



Successful manufacturing-focused end-of-Phase 2 meeting:





Engaged with the FDA’s Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ) which collaborates with the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry within CDER on the review and evaluation for bitopertin





Achieved alignment on proposed Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) components of the NDA package







Successful manufacturing-focused end-of-Phase 2 meeting:



Bitopertin drug substance and drug product are manufactured in the US



Bitopertin drug substance and drug product are manufactured in the US



Scheduled pre-NDA meeting to align with the FDA on format and content of the NDA package with the goal of facilitating an efficient review















DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)











Company to host a virtual MF Anemia KOL Day on Friday, May 9, featuring key opinion leaders Dr. Prithvi Bose and Dr. Aaron Gerds as well as Disc management, to discuss DISC-0974 and its potential to play a significant role in the treatment of anemia in patients with MF





Live webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page on the investor relations portion of the Company website







Company to host a virtual MF Anemia KOL Day on Friday, May 9, featuring key opinion leaders Dr. Prithvi Bose and Dr. Aaron Gerds as well as Disc management, to discuss DISC-0974 and its potential to play a significant role in the treatment of anemia in patients with MF



Progressing ongoing Phase 2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of MF with initial data expected in H2 2025



Progressing ongoing Phase 2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of MF with initial data expected in H2 2025



Progressing ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of NDD-CKD with multiple-dose data expected in H2 2025











DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)











On track to initiate Phase 2 study in PV in H1 2025















Corporate:











Successfully completed a public offering with gross proceeds of $259 million in January 2025, extending cash runway into 2028















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:













Cash Position:



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $694.7 million as of March 31, 2025, which are expected to fund operational plans into 2028.



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $694.7 million as of March 31, 2025, which are expected to fund operational plans into 2028.





Research and Development Expenses:



R&D expenses were $27.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $23.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the progression of Disc’s portfolio, including bitopertin’s clinical studies and drug manufacturing, the advancement of the DISC-0974 program, and increased headcount.



R&D expenses were $27.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $23.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the progression of Disc’s portfolio, including bitopertin’s clinical studies and drug manufacturing, the advancement of the DISC-0974 program, and increased headcount.





Selling, General and Administrative Expenses:



SG&A expenses were $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount including establishing infrastructure to support potential commercialization.



SG&A expenses were $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount including establishing infrastructure to support potential commercialization.





Net Loss:



Net loss was $34.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $26.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher operating costs in the current period to support the continued advancement of our pipeline.









About Disc Medicine







Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit



www.discmedicine.com



.







Available Information







Disc announces material information to the public about the Company, its product candidates, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of the Company website at ir.discmedicine.com in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: Disc’s expectations with respect to the next stages of its development programs for bitopertin, DISC-0974 and DISC-3405, including projected timelines for the initiation and completion of its clinical trials, anticipated timing of release of data, and other clinical activities; the registrational pathway for bitopertin, including the potential for accelerated approval; and the strength of its financial position and its anticipated cash runway. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.





Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



















DISC MEDICINE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)























​







Three months ended March 31,















​











2025













​













2024















Operating expenses:





​









​













Research and development





​





$





27,763













$





23,704













Selling, general and administrative





​









12,183

















7,758













Total operating expenses





​









39,946









​









31,462













Loss from operations





​









(39,946





)





​









(31,462





)









Other income (expense), net













5,980









​









4,518













Income tax expense





​









(119





)













(5





)









Net loss





​





$





(34,085





)





​





$





(26,949





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





​





$





(1.02





)





​





$





(1.09





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted





​









33,324,745

















24,809,869























































































DISC MEDICINE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)













































March 31,













December 31,















​











2025





















2024

























(Unaudited)





















Assets







​





















Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities





​





$





694,662













$





489,881













Other current assets





​









10,938

















3,734













Total current assets





​









705,600

















493,615













Non-current assets





​









3,666

















3,158













Total assets





​





$





709,266













$





496,773















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







​





















Current liabilities





​





$





18,741













$





23,316













Non-current liabilities





​









30,163

















29,870













Total liabilities





​









48,904

















53,186













Total stockholders’ equity





​









660,362

















443,587













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





​





$





709,266













$





496,773







































Media Contact







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







Investor Relations Contact







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.