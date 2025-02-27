Disc Medicine, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Key Clinical Developments, Targeting NDA Submission for Bitopertin in EPP by H2 2025

Disc Medicine anticipates NDA submission for bitopertin in EPP by late 2025, while progressing multiple clinical trials and maintaining financial strength.

Disc Medicine, Inc. announced its plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for bitopertin for treating erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) by the second half of 2025, aiming for accelerated approval based on positive clinical trial results. The company reported encouraging updates from its ongoing trials for its drug candidates DISC-0974 and DISC-3405, showing promising results in different types of anemia and a planned Phase 2 trial for polycythemia vera starting in early 2025. Financially, Disc Medicine ended 2024 with $490 million in cash and equivalents, bolstered by a public offering in January 2025, positioning the company well to fund its operations through 2028. The year 2024 marked significant clinical and regulatory advancements for the company, highlighting their commitment to developing innovative treatments for serious hematologic diseases.

Targeting NDA submission for bitopertin under the accelerated approval pathway in H2 2025, showcasing potential expedited access to market for a novel treatment.

Positive updates from ongoing clinical trials for DISC-0974 in anemia-related conditions, indicating favorable data outcomes that could enhance the company's development pipeline.

Strong financial position with $490 million in cash and securities as of the end of 2024, bolstered by public offering proceeds, providing funding assurance into 2028.

Management's emphasis on transforming patient care for serious hematologic diseases, indicating a commitment to addressing significant unmet medical needs in the market.

Significant increase in net loss, which rose to $109.4 million for 2024 from $76.4 million in 2023, indicating growing operational costs and potential challenges in achieving profitability.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased substantially to $96.7 million, up from $69.3 million, raising concerns about the sustainability of current spending levels and their impact on future operations.

Management's reliance on accelerated approval pathways for product candidates suggests uncertainty in the traditional regulatory approval process, possibly highlighting challenges in demonstrating efficacy and safety through standard trials.

What is the anticipated NDA submission date for bitopertin?

The NDA submission for bitopertin is targeted for H2 2025 through an accelerated approval pathway.

When will the APOLLO trial be initiated?

The APOLLO post-marketing confirmatory trial is on track to begin in mid-2025.

What positive updates were presented for DISC-0974?

Positive data from the Phase 1b trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis were shared at ASH 2024.

What financial position does Disc Medicine report for 2024?

Disc Medicine reported a strong financial position with approximately $490 million in cash and marketable securities at year-end 2024.

What is the current focus of Disc Medicine's clinical trials?

Disc Medicine's clinical trials focus on treatments for serious hematologic diseases, particularly addressing unmet needs in anemia.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a recap of recent program and corporate developments.





“2024 was a transformative year for Disc, marked by the achievement of several milestones, most notably opening the door to a potential accelerated approval for bitopertin based on Phase 2 results linking PPIX reduction to improvement on clinical outcomes in EPP patients, and subsequently gaining alignment on the design of the APOLLO trial as a confirmatory study,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. “These achievements bring us meaningfully closer to delivering a potentially disease-modifying and life-altering treatment to patients. We expect to initiate the APOLLO trial in mid-2025 followed by an NDA submission in the second half of this year and are diligently preparing for the opportunity to bring bitopertin to market. In addition, we saw momentum across our portfolio, presenting positive clinical data readouts for each of our clinical programs. This included exciting data updates for DISC-0974 in anemias of MF and NDD-CKD, both serious conditions with high unmet patient need and significant opportunity for better treatment options. These latest clinical results strengthen our belief in the potential of our iron homeostasis portfolio assets to address a range of hematological diseases.”









Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones:













Bitopertin: GlyTI Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)











Presentation of full results from Phase 2 AURORA and BEACON studies at 2024 ASH Annual Meeting demonstrating significant reductions in PPIX are associated with substantial improvements in time spent in sunlight, measures of quality of life, and reduction in phototoxic reactions



Presentation of full results from Phase 2 AURORA and BEACON studies at 2024 ASH Annual Meeting demonstrating significant reductions in PPIX are associated with substantial improvements in time spent in sunlight, measures of quality of life, and reduction in phototoxic reactions



Positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA providing a path toward potential accelerated approval for bitopertin in EPP with protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) reduction as a surrogate endpoint



Positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA providing a path toward potential accelerated approval for bitopertin in EPP with protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) reduction as a surrogate endpoint



Positive Type C meeting with FDA to achieve regulatory alignment on APOLLO post-marketing confirmatory trial design; on track to initiate trial by mid-year 2025



Positive Type C meeting with FDA to achieve regulatory alignment on APOLLO post-marketing confirmatory trial design; on track to initiate trial by mid-year 2025



Planning to submit NDA under accelerated approval pathway in H2 2025 based on existing clinical data, including results from BEACON and AURORA Phase 2 trials











DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)











Presented positive data from the Phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), demonstrating robust and broad hematologic activity across patient segments





Results showed substantial and durable improvements in hemoglobin, reductions in transfusion burden, and improvements in fatigue scores





Initiated the Phase 2 portion of the study in December 2024, enrolling a broad range of patients after positive discussions with FDA







Presented positive data from the Phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), demonstrating robust and broad hematologic activity across patient segments



Presented data from initial cohorts of ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of NDD-CKD, demonstrating hematologic activity following a single dose



Presented data from initial cohorts of ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of NDD-CKD, demonstrating hematologic activity following a single dose



Presented preclinical data at ASH 2024 demonstrating the potential of DISC-0974 to treat anemia of chronic inflammatory diseases such as IBD



Presented preclinical data at ASH 2024 demonstrating the potential of DISC-0974 to treat anemia of chronic inflammatory diseases such as IBD



The Company expects initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 MF anemia trial and multiple-dose data from the ongoing Phase 1b NDD-CKD trial in H2 2025











DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)











Presented complete data from the Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in healthy volunteers, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism with substantial, dose-dependent increases in hepcidin and reductions in serum iron supportive of a once-monthly dosing regimen



Presented complete data from the Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in healthy volunteers, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism with substantial, dose-dependent increases in hepcidin and reductions in serum iron supportive of a once-monthly dosing regimen



Presented positive preclinical data in sickle cell disease highlighting the potential for DISC-3405 to provide therapeutic benefit in SCD by restricting iron



Presented positive preclinical data in sickle cell disease highlighting the potential for DISC-3405 to provide therapeutic benefit in SCD by restricting iron



The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in PV in H1 2025















Corporate:











In January 2025, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 4,533,182 shares of its common stock at $55.00 per share and 181,818 pre-funded warrants at $54.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The offering included 615,000 shares which were issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $259 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.







In January 2025, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 4,533,182 shares of its common stock at $55.00 per share and 181,818 pre-funded warrants at $54.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The offering included 615,000 shares which were issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed a $200 million non-dilutive debt financing with Hercules Capital. An initial $30 million was drawn at closing. An additional $80 million is available to be drawn through the second half of 2026 at the Company's discretion. An additional $65 million is available subject to the Company’s achievement of certain performance milestones. The final $25 million is available subject to Hercules’ consent during the interest-only period, which lasts for a minimum of 48 months from closing.















Full Year 2024 Financial Results:













Cash Position:



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $489.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $360.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was largely due to net proceeds of $172.5 million and $27.6 million from the follow-on offering in June 2024 and the debt financing in November 2024, respectively. We expect that our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024, together with the estimated net proceeds of $243.3 million from our underwritten public offering completed in January 2025, will be sufficient to fund operational plans into 2028.



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $489.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $360.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was largely due to net proceeds of $172.5 million and $27.6 million from the follow-on offering in June 2024 and the debt financing in November 2024, respectively. We expect that our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024, together with the estimated net proceeds of $243.3 million from our underwritten public offering completed in January 2025, will be sufficient to fund operational plans into 2028.





Research and Development Expenses:



R&D expenses were $96.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $69.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the progression of Disc’s portfolio, including bitopertin’s clinical studies and drug manufacturing, advancement of DISC-0974 and DISC-3405 programs deeper into development, and increased headcount.



R&D expenses were $96.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $69.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the progression of Disc’s portfolio, including bitopertin’s clinical studies and drug manufacturing, advancement of DISC-0974 and DISC-3405 programs deeper into development, and increased headcount.





Selling, General and Administrative Expenses:



SG&A expenses were $33.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $21.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount including establishing infrastructure to support potential commercialization.



SG&A expenses were $33.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $21.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount including establishing infrastructure to support potential commercialization.





Net Loss:



Net loss was $109.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $76.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher operating costs in the current period to support the continued advancement of our pipeline.









About Disc Medicine







Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit



www.discmedicine.com



.







Available Information







Disc announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of the Company website at ir.discmedicine.com in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: expectations with respect to the next stages of its development programs for bitopertin, DISC-0974 and DISC-3405, including projected timelines for the initiation and completion of its clinical trials, anticipated timing of release of data, and other clinical activities; the registrational pathway for bitopertin, including the potential for accelerated approval; the potential of its development programs in new indications; and the strength of its financial position and its anticipated cash runway. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “opportunity,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.





Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











DISC MEDICINE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























Year Ended December 31,





















2024













​













2023















Operating expenses:









​













Research and development





$





96,671













$





69,264













Selling, general and administrative









33,049

















21,861













Total operating expenses









129,720









​









91,125













Loss from operations









(129,720





)





​









(91,125





)









Other income (expense), net









20,718









​









14,795













Income tax expense









(355





)













(99





)









Net loss





$





(109,357





)





​





$





(76,429





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted









27,606,022

















22,315,877













Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(3.96





)





​





$





(3.42





)



















































DISC MEDICINE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)

























December 31,













December 31,





















2024













​













2023

















Assets











​













Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities





$





489,881













$





360,382













Other current assets









3,734

















5,280













Total current assets









493,615









​









365,662













Non-current assets









3,158

















2,334













Total assets





$





496,773









​





$





367,996















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











​













Current liabilities





$





23,316













$





21,439













Non-current liabilities









29,870

















1,436













Total liabilities









53,186









​









22,875













Total stockholders’ equity









443,587

















345,121













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





496,773









​





$





367,996



















Media Contact







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







Investor Relations Contact







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com



