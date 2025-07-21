Disc Medicine, Inc. Receives Positive FDA Feedback for Bitopertin NDA Submission in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Disc Medicine received positive FDA feedback for its bitopertin NDA submission in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria, planned for October 2025.

Disc Medicine, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for hematologic diseases, announced positive feedback from its pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the FDA regarding its planned submission for bitopertin to treat erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). CEO John Quisel stated that the company is on track to submit the NDA in October 2025, after confirming the timing and content with the FDA. Bitopertin is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis and could potentially be the first disease-modifying therapy for EPP, a rare condition causing severe reactions to sunlight due to a buildup of protoporphyrin IX. Currently, there is no cure for EPP, and the only FDA-approved treatment is a hormone to stimulate melanin production. Disc Medicine aims to offer innovative therapies targeting serious hematologic diseases.

Positive feedback from the FDA regarding the pre-NDA meeting indicates alignment on the timing and content of the NDA submission for bitopertin, which is a significant step towards potential approval.

The planned NDA submission in October 2025 under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing a novel treatment option to patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP).

The potential for bitopertin to be the first disease-modifying therapy for EPP underscores its importance in the treatment landscape for this rare and debilitating disease.

Successful development and approval of bitopertin could enhance Disc Medicine’s portfolio and position in the biopharmaceutical market, particularly in addressing unmet medical needs in hematologic diseases.

Disc Medicine's product, bitopertin, is still in the investigational phase and has not yet received approval from the FDA, which raises concerns about the uncertainty of its market viability.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on FDA feedback for their planned NDA submission; failure to meet FDA expectations could significantly delay their product launch.

The cautionary statement highlights multiple risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future operations and financial performance, suggesting instability for investors.

What feedback did Disc Medicine receive from the FDA?

Disc Medicine received positive feedback on the timing and content of their NDA submission for bitopertin in EPP.

When does Disc Medicine plan to submit the NDA for bitopertin?

Disc Medicine plans to submit the NDA for bitopertin in October 2025.

What is Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)?

EPP is a rare disease affecting heme biosynthesis, leading to severe reactions to sunlight and potential liver complications.

What is bitopertin designed to treat?

Bitopertin is being developed as a novel treatment for several hematologic diseases, including EPP.

Is bitopertin approved for use?

No, bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for any therapeutic use worldwide.

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,574 shares for an estimated $2,516,208 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697 .

. JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,167 shares for an estimated $510,510 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $118.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $89.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $132.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Benjamin Burnett from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 01/24/2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced positive feedback from its pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the planned NDA submission for bitopertin in EPP.





“At the pre-NDA meeting, we confirmed alignment with the agency on the expected timing and content of our NDA submission and, as a result, we are on track for a submission in October of this year,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “We appreciate the timely and constructive feedback from the agency as we work to bring bitopertin to the EPP community and prepare our organization for its first potential product launch.”





The purpose of the meeting was to confirm the FDA’s expectations for the proposed timing, format and content of the planned NDA submission. Based on feedback from the FDA, Disc plans to submit an NDA for bitopertin in EPP in October 2025 under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway based on Disc’s existing data package.







About Bitopertin







Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy. Bitopertin has been studied in multiple clinical trials in patients with EPP, including the Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial, the Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled AURORA trial, and an open-label extension HELIOS trial.





Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.







About Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)







Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), including X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP), is a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). This causes severe reactions when patients are exposed to sunlight, characterized by excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations and potential blistering and disfigurement. PPIX also accumulates in the hepatobiliary system and can result in complications including gallstones, cholestasis, and liver damage in 20-30% of patients and in extreme cases liver failure. Current standard of care involves extreme measures to avoid sunlight, including restricting outdoor activities to nighttime, use of protective clothing and opaque shields, and pain management. This has a significant impact on the psychosocial development, quality of life, and daily activities of patients, particularly in young children and families. There is currently no cure for EPP and only one FDA-approved therapy, a surgically implanted synthetic hormone designed to stimulate melanin production called Scenesse® (afamelanotide).







About Disc Medicine







Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit



www.discmedicine.com



.







Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to the registrational pathway for bitopertin, including the timing of a potential NDA submission. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.





Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media Contact







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







Investor Relations Contact







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com



