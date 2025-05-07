Disc Medicine, Inc. Q1 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON) released Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$34.09 million, or -$1.02 per share. This compares with -$26.95 million, or -$1.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Disc Medicine, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$34.09 Mln. vs. -$26.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.02 vs. -$1.09 last year.

