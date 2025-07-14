Disc Medicine, Inc. Appoints Nadim Ahmed to Board of Directors

Disc Medicine appointed Nadim Ahmed to its Board, enhancing leadership for upcoming commercialization of bitopertin and hematology pipeline.

Disc Medicine, Inc. has announced the appointment of Nadim Ahmed to its Board of Directors. Ahmed, who is currently the President and CEO of Cullinan Therapeutics and has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, is expected to contribute significantly as Disc Medicine progresses towards the commercialization of its drug bitopertin for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and furthers its hematology pipeline. Disc's CEO, John Quisel, expressed excitement about Ahmed's joining at this important time, highlighting anticipated regulatory submissions and product launches. The company is focused on developing innovative treatments for serious hematologic diseases, leveraging its research into red blood cell biology.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Nadim Ahmed to the Board of Directors brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in hematological diseases, which can enhance the company's strategic direction.

The announcement highlights upcoming catalysts, including a potential NDA filing and launch for bitopertin in EPP, signaling progress towards commercialization of key products.

Mr. Ahmed's background in successful drug launches at prestigious companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene could influence favorable outcomes for Disc's product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Nadim Ahmed may indicate a lack of internal candidates or difficulties in finding leadership within the company.



Significant reliance on forward-looking statements suggests the company faces numerous uncertainties that could affect its strategic plans and investor confidence.



The press release emphasizes potential commercialization of bitopertin, but lacks concrete achievements to date, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty of product development success.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,574 shares for an estimated $2,516,208 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941 .

. JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,136 shares for an estimated $275,681 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IRON forecast page.

$IRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $118.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $89.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $132.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Benjamin Burnett from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 01/24/2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Nadim Ahmed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ahmed is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Therapeutics.





“I am excited to welcome Nadim to Disc’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “His track record of successful drug launches and deep expertise in hematological diseases will be invaluable as we advance bitopertin towards commercialization in EPP and continue development of the rest of our hematology pipeline.”





“With multiple meaningful catalysts expected in the coming months, including a potential NDA filing and launch for bitopertin in EPP, I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Disc at this exciting time,” Mr. Ahmed commented. “I look forward to partnering with the team as they work to transition Disc to a commercial-stage company and deliver on the full potential of its rich development pipeline.”





Mr. Ahmed joins the Disc Medicine Board with more than twenty-five years of leadership experience across a range of development and commercialization roles. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer at Cullinan Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of clinical-stage programs focused on oncology and autoimmune diseases. Prior to Cullinan Therapeutics, Mr. Ahmed worked at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he served as President, Hematology and at Celgene Corporation where he served as President, Global Hematology & Oncology. At Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene, Mr. Ahmed oversaw multiple product launches and served as a member of both companies’ Leadership Teams. He holds a Master of Science degree from Loughborough University, UK and a Bachelor of Science degree from University College London, UK.







About Disc Medicine







Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit



www.discmedicine.com



.







Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to its clinical development plans, related regulatory interactions, and the commercialization of bitopertin in EPP. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.





Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media Contact







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







Investor Relations Contact







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com



