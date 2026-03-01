Disc Medicine CFO Sells $720k Worth of Shares Amid FDA Rejection

Key Points

Jean Franchi sold 11,156 shares of common stock in open-market transactions for a total value of ~$720,000, with an average price around $64.51 per share on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2026.

The sale represented 13.52% of Franchi's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 82,499 to 71,343 shares.

Jean M. Franchi, Chief Financial Officer of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), executed open-market sales of 11,156 shares for approximately $720,000 across three transactions on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,156 Transaction value $720,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 71,343 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.6M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($64.51); post-transaction value based on Feb. 18, 2026 weighted average price ($64.51).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Franchi's historical trading activity?

This sale of 11,156 shares is larger than any prior individual open-market transaction by Franchi, substantially exceeding the previous high of 3,136 shares in February 2024.

The transaction accounted for 13.52% of direct holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.51B Employees 142 Net Loss (TTM) $212.18M 1-year price change (as of Feb 22.33%

Company snapshot

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the research, discovery, and development of therapies for serious hematologic diseases. The company leverages strong knowledge of red blood cell biology to focus on needs related to heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis pathways.

What this transaction means for investors

Disc Medicine’s stock has seen modest gains over the last few years, seeing three years of consecutive price growth. However, the stock is down approximately 15% in 2026 (as of Feb. 28) and is at risk of falling further after one of its top clinical-stage drugs was rejected for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 13. The drug, bitopertin, is designed to be a treatment for a blood disorder that makes patients extremely sensitive to sunlight.

The rejection was largely due to the FDA’s concerns about the drug’s trial data and the risk of abuse. Disc Medicine’s FDA application for approval was submitted through the agency’s fast-track review program, which can shorten the review process from a year to just a month.

Disc is pursuing alternative approval pathways for bitopertin, but on Feb. 27, the company announced it was cutting 20% of its workforce due to the FDA rejection. The company also released its Q4 FY 2025 earnings report, with lackluster financials, including a doubling of its net loss for the entire fiscal year compared to the previous year.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

