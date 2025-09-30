Disc Medicine Announces Submission Of NDA For Bitopertin

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine (IRON) announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for bitopertin for patients aged 12 years and older with erythropoietic protoporphyria, including X-linked protoporphyria. Disc submitted the NDA under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway using reduction of protoporphyrin IX as a surrogate endpoint and requested a Priority Review.

The company said the NDA submission is supported by the results of the Phase 2 BEACON and AURORA studies in EPP, as well as prior data generated by Roche, including a safety database of over 4,000 clinical trial participants.

Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.