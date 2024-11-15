Disc Medicine Announces New Equity Sales Agreement

The latest update is out from Disc Medicine ( (IRON) ).
Disc Medicine, Inc. has initiated a new Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for the sale of up to $200 million in common stock, while terminating its previous sales agreement with Jefferies LLC after raising $22.5 million. This move allows the company flexibility in issuing shares and aims to optimize its financial strategies without any termination penalties.
