Disc Medicine Announces New Equity Sales Agreement

November 15, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

The latest update is out from Disc Medicine ( (IRON) ).

Disc Medicine, Inc. has initiated a new Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for the sale of up to $200 million in common stock, while terminating its previous sales agreement with Jefferies LLC after raising $22.5 million. This move allows the company flexibility in issuing shares and aims to optimize its financial strategies without any termination penalties.

