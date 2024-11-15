Disc Medicine Announces New Equity Sales Agreement

The latest update is out from Disc Medicine ( (IRON) ).

Disc Medicine, Inc. has initiated a new Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for the sale of up to $200 million in common stock, while terminating its previous sales agreement with Jefferies LLC after raising $22.5 million. This move allows the company flexibility in issuing shares and aims to optimize its financial strategies without any termination penalties.

See more insights into IRON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.