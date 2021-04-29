'Disastrous' crush at Israeli bonfire festival, 15 reported killed

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Around 15 people were killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, the top-rated Channel 12 TV news said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster".

Recasts for TV report on dead

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Around 15 people were killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, the top-rated Channel 12 TV news said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster".

Medics confirmed that dozens of people had been hurt at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said around 20 people had life-threatening injuries.

On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties."

The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a COVID-19 risk. Police said on Thursday that they had arrested two people for disrupting officers' efforts to keep order at the site.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More