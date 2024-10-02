Disaster Assistance: How Hurricane Helene Victims Can Access Critical Help Now

Hurricane Helene has left a trail of destruction across the Southeast, triggering a massive relief effort in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Federal agencies, nonprofits and private sector organizations are racing to respond to impassable roads, widespread power outages and disrupted water systems.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 1 million people were without electricity due to Helene.

President Biden declared major disasters in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, giving residents in over 65 counties access to FEMA aid for essentials like food, water and temporary housing.

Emergency declarations remain in place for Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to restore water systems in select areas, and teams are working to restore communications and infrastructures in the hardest-hit areas.

In towns like Asheville, where landslides have wiped out highways and cut residents off from the outside world, relief teams are getting creative—bringing in supplies by air, truck and even mule. And Asheville’s just one of many hard-hit spots.

Experts estimate wind and storm surge damage to residential and commercial properties in Florida and Georgia will fall between $3 and $5 billion, with more to come as flood damage is assessed. Similar to past storms like Hurricane Sandy, Helene’s full impact won’t be felt for weeks, if not months.

Meanwhile, another storm, Kirk, is forming in the Atlantic, potentially becoming a major hurricane and bringing more threats to already battered areas.

If you or your loved ones are in need of assistance, or if you’re looking to lend a hand, we’ve gathered essential information for you.

Immediate Help Is Available

If you’ve been impacted by Hurricane Helene, there’s plenty of help at the state level through Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). These groups bring together local, state and national organizations to help with everything from emergency response to long-term recovery.

Here’s where you can find your state’s VOAD and get support:

These organizations are on the ground providing food, shelter and recovery services. Whether you need immediate assistance or are looking to volunteer, your state’s VOAD is the place to start.

The Red Cross website may also be valuable, as you can locate open shelters and disaster relief resources in your area. For mental health support, Red Cross workers are available or call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for 24/7 free support.

Download their Emergency app (available on Android and iOS) or visit redcross.org/gethelp for service locations.

Financial Assistance Is Available—See If You Qualify

FEMA offers financial assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Helene to help them recover. Once the president declares your area a disaster zone, you become eligible to apply for this support. To see if you qualify, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and provide your information.

How to apply:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov Call 800-621-3362 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time). Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (locations at fema.gov/drc).

What info do you need?

Damage details

Address during the disaster

Social Security number

Contact and insurance info

Bank info for direct deposit

What does FEMA cover?

They can help with essentials like food, water, housing and even home repairs and rental assistance. FEMA notes that you must file a claim with your insurance as soon as possible, as it can’t pay for losses covered by your policy. The maximum available amount for eligible homeowners for home repair and replacement is $42,500 in fiscal year 2024.

What happens next?

FEMA will check out the damage and send you a decision letter. If approved, you’ll get the funds via check or direct deposit. Didn’t get approved? You can appeal.

Need To Reconnect With Loved Ones?

If you’re looking for a loved one after a disaster, the American Red Cross can help. They have a “Hurricane Helene Reunification” page dedicated to people affected by Helene, where you can check on loved ones by state.

If your missing loved one is elderly, has medical or mental health needs worsened by the disaster, doesn’t speak English or has a disability, contact your local Red Cross chapter to file an emergency welfare inquiry. If you lived with your missing loved one but were separated during evacuations, you can also ask for a family reunification request.

For those connected to the military (active duty, veterans, reserves, or their families), the Red Cross can assist with a military welfare inquiry.

Filing Insurance Claims

In emergencies, the last thing you want to do is fill out paperwork. But, if you have property damage, it’s critical to file a claim as soon as possible, experts say.

Insurance companies, like Allstate, are setting up mobile claims centers in the hardest-hit areas, and you can also file claims online or through the Allstate app. To speed things up, Allstate uses photo and video tools for quick evaluations and sends payments for covered claims instantly.

Similarly, State Farm’s Catastrophe Team is hitting the ground along the Gulf Coast, ready to help people bounce back after the storm. Local agents and remote teams are working together to answer questions, file claims and do virtual inspections.

Make sure to snap tons of pics and videos of any damage from the storm—leave no detail out. Save receipts for anything you bought to protect yourself or your home from further damage, including sandbags, plywood, or plastic sheeting. This documentation will make things easier when filing a claim.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.