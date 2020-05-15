Disappointing Retail Sales Data May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rebound seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 253 points.

Early selling pressure may be generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales plunged by even more than expected in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said retail sales cratered by 16.4 percent in April after tumbling by a revised 8.3 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to plummet by 12.0 percent compared to the 8.7 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales plunged by an even steeper 17.2 percent in April after falling by a revised 4.0 percent in March.

Ex-auto sales were expected to tumble by 8.6 percent compared to the 4.5 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China may also weigh on Wall Street after the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.

The Commerce Department accused Huawei of stepping up efforts to undermine national security-based U.S. export controls.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times, suggested China could retaliate against U.S. companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Apple (AAPL), and Boeing (BA).

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of April. Industrial production is expected to plunge by 11.5 percent in April after tumbling by 5.4 percent in March.

The University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of May shortly after the start of trading. The consumer sentiment index is expected to dip to 68.0 in May after plummeting to 71.8 in April.

The Commerce Department is also scheduled to release its report on business inventories in the month of March. Economists expect business inventories to edge down by 0.2 percent.

Stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading day on Thursday after moving sharply lower early in the session. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow surged up 377.37 points or 1.6 percent to 23,625.34, the Nasdaq advanced 80.55 points or 0.9 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.50 points or 1.2 percent to 2,852.50.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.96 to $28.52 a barrel after spiking $2.27 to $27.56 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after soaring $24.50 to $1,740.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $11.10 to $1,752 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.92 yen versus the 107.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0823 compared to yesterday's $1.0805.

