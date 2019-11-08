US Markets

Disappointing data, lower oil cap TSX gains

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as gains in the technology and healthcare sectors were limited by lower oil prices and weak Canadian jobs and housing permits data.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as gains in the technology and healthcare sectors were limited by lower oil prices and weak Canadian jobs and housing permits data.

* At 09:53 a.m. ET (14:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.78 points, or 0.18%, at 16,836.46.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular