Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since an elite police unit arrested him in December, is being held in state custody and is well, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Reuters

