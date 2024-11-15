DISA Limited’s EGM Highlights Strategic Decisions

DISA (SG:532) has released an update.

DISA Limited recently held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Singapore, where key resolutions were discussed and voted on by shareholders. The meeting, led by Non-Executive and Independent Chairman Mr. Toh Hock Khim, ensured compliance with SGX-ST Catalist Rules through a poll voting process. Shareholders actively participated in the decision-making, contributing to the company’s strategic direction.

