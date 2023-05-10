DIS Stock Earnings: Disney Meets EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Disney (NYSE:DIS) just reported fiscal second quarter results.

Disney posted earnings per share of 93 cents. This was in line with the analyst estimate.

The company reported revenue of $21.82 billion.

This came in slightly higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $21.8 billion.

You can read the full Disney press release here.

