$DIS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DIS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $339,226,327 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DIS:
$DIS Insider Trading Activity
$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113.
- BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021.
- SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,167 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,607 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 21,138,220 shares (+286.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,353,740,797
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 7,571,147 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $843,047,218
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 5,449,158 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,763,743
- AMUNDI removed 4,935,001 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,512,361
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,759,580 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $529,979,233
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,711,147 shares (+1785.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,586,218
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,680,930 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $521,221,555
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/21, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DIS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS forecast page.
$DIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025
- Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $134.0 on 11/18/2024
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 11/15/2024
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $125.0 on 11/15/2024
- Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $131.0 on 11/15/2024
You can track data on $DIS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.