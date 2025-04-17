$DIS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DIS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $339,226,327 of trading volume.

$DIS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DIS:

$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113 .

. BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021 .

. SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,167 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,607 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DIS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS forecast page.

$DIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $134.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $125.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $131.0 on 11/15/2024

You can track data on $DIS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.