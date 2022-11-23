DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market

2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But picking stocks that can outperform the broader markets is a difficult task. Investors can leverage TipRanks’ quantitative Smart Score system to find stocks with a higher potential to beat the market. Using the tool, we came across Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stocks that recently landed a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying a positive outlook.

But before we dig deeper into DIS and INTA stocks, it’s worth highlighting that TipRanks’ Smart Score system analyses stocks on eight parameters and gives a score from one to 10, with 10 being the best. Importantly, shares with a "Perfect 10" Smart Score have outshined the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin.

Let’s check why DIS and INTA stocks score a "Perfect 10" on TipRanks.

Walt Disney

Disney stock is down about 38% year-to-date, reflecting mounting losses in its DTC (direct-to-consumer) segment and increased pressure on margins in the theme park business. However, the surprise return of its former CEO, Robert A. Iger, at the helm and expected moderation in its DTC losses support the bull case for DIS stock.

On Iger’s return, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth said, “We reiterate our Buy rating on DIS and adjust our 12-month target price to $177 on a re-rating of value due to near-term linear network pressure, but the return of former CEO Bob Iger drives a return to creativity dominance, and the ongoing release of blockbuster content will continue to drive its flywheel of growth.”

Is Disney Stock a Buy?

On TipRanks, Disney stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. It has received 17 Buys and three Holds. Furthermore, analysts’ average price target of $122.25 implies 27.1% upside potential.

Besides for analysts, DIS stock has positive signals from hedge funds, insiders, and retail investors. Our data shows that hedge funds bought 2.9M DIS stock last quarter. Further, 1.6% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have bought DIS stock in the past 30 days. Overall, DIS stock carries a maximum Smart Score of 10.

Intapp

Intapp provides cloud-based software solutions to professional and financial services firms. What stands out for INTA is the company continues to deliver strong financials despite macro headwinds. INTA has exceeded management’s guidance in all quarters of Fiscal 2022. Moreover, it started Fiscal 2023 on a solid note, with total revenue and Cloud annual recurring revenue recording 28% and 41% growth, respectively, in Q1.

In response to INTA’s Q1 performance, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz said, “Based on Intapp’s F1Q results we raise our forecast, which is increasingly rare for software companies this earnings season and lends support to our positive view of INTA’s management and the vertical’s opportunity.”

The analyst also views Intapp's stock as a “play on the current rapid shift to cloud computing and digitizing workflows in verticals.”

Will Intapp Stock Go Up or Down?

Analysts are upbeat about Intapp’s prospects and see a healthy upside. It has received seven unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $26.29 implies 19.7% upside potential.

INTA stock has positive signals from investors and bloggers. Our data shows that 4.1% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have bought INTA stock in one month. Moreover, it has a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10.

Bottom Line

Both DIS and INTA have multiple catalysts to drive their stock prices higher. Further, their maximum Smart Score on TipRanks indicates that both of these companies are more likely to outperform the broader market averages.

