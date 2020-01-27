DIS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.26, changing hands as low as $135.00 per share. Walt Disney Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIS's low point in its 52 week range is $107.32 per share, with $153.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.74. The DIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

