DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSX:DRT) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSX:DRT) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $1.22 dated August 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from the latest reported closing price of $0.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIRTT Environmental Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRT is 0.04%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,095K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 229K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSCYX - SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 117K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Small Company Value Fund Class II holds 80K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IASAX - VY(R) American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio DV holds 79K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

