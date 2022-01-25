Direxion Work From Home ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), which makes up 2.71% of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,407,124 worth of ORCL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCL:

ORCL — last trade: $82.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/20/2021 Rona Alison Fairhead Director 1,286 $85.12 $109,464 10/14/2021 Rona Alison Fairhead Director 2,277 $96.02 $218,640 01/20/2022 Charles W. Moorman Director 15,000 $83.76 $1,256,445

And Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: POLY), the #15 largest holding among components of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,341,397 worth of POLY, which represents approximately 2.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POLY is detailed in the table below:

POLY — last trade: $27.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/07/2021 David M. Shull PRESIDENT AND CEO 3,500 $30.00 $105,000 09/13/2021 Warren Schlichting Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $28.94 $57,880

