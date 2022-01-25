Direxion Work From Home ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), which makes up 2.71% of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,407,124 worth of ORCL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCL:
ORCL — last trade: $82.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/20/2021
|Rona Alison Fairhead
|Director
|1,286
|$85.12
|$109,464
|10/14/2021
|Rona Alison Fairhead
|Director
|2,277
|$96.02
|$218,640
|01/20/2022
|Charles W. Moorman
|Director
|15,000
|$83.76
|$1,256,445
And Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: POLY), the #15 largest holding among components of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (Symbol: WFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,341,397 worth of POLY, which represents approximately 2.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POLY is detailed in the table below:
POLY — last trade: $27.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2021
|David M. Shull
|PRESIDENT AND CEO
|3,500
|$30.00
|$105,000
|09/13/2021
|Warren Schlichting
|Chief Operating Officer
|2,000
|$28.94
|$57,880
