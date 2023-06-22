Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.42%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPUU is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,583.45% to 1,730K shares. The put/call ratio of SPUU is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 350K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 350K shares.

LGH - HCM Defender 500 Index ETF holds 252K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.