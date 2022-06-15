Direxion Names Laura Morrison Chief Revenue Officer

Laura Morrison has been appointed to the newly created position of chief revenue officer at Direxion. In her new role, Morrison will be based out of Direxion’s New York office and oversee the ETF issuer’s sales, marketing, and product teams.

Morrison was recently senior vice president and global head of listings at Cboe, where she oversaw the global listings business and ETF.com, developing strategy, working with issuers to list their products, and overseeing market quality incentive programs.

“I saw at Cboe… an incredible opportunity to build a listings venue that put the needs of our issuers and market makers first,” Morrison said in 2019 about joining the exchange. “Cboe presented a route for me and my team to do something entirely fresh and new, supported by an incredible team. That was far too exciting to pass up.”

Before joining Cboe, she spent 20 years in leadership roles at the New York Stock Exchange.

“Laura’s history of delivering innovative ideas and valuable insights in the capital markets are unrivaled and Direxion is delighted to welcome her to the team,” said Direxion CEO Daniel O’Neill in a news release. “Laura will help us continue to envision, market, and launch financial products our customers have come to expect from Direxion.”

Morrison currently serves as a member of the U.S. Board for Women in ETFs and is on the Nominating/Governance Committee. She is also a member of the ICI ETF Advisory Committee and the S&P DJ Indices U.S. Equities Advisory Panel and has participated in the World 50 Executive Leader program.

“Direxion is known for innovation in ETFs — especially thematic, and leveraged, and inverse products,” added Morrison. “I’m thrilled to work with Daniel O’Neill and the exceptional team he’s assembled to continue to innovate and expand Direxion’s diverse offering of trading and investment opportunities that investors have come to expect from us.”

