Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (Symbol: TSLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.65, changing hands as low as $14.79 per share. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares are currently trading down about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.94 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.86.

