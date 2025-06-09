Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TECL

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: TECL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.20, changing hands as high as $80.79 per share. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.5216 per share, with $112.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.15.

