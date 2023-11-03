DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPXL

In trading on Friday, shares of the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES ETF (Symbol: SPXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.20, changing hands as high as $81.11 per share. DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPXL's low point in its 52 week range is $57.79 per share, with $99.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.10.
