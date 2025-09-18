Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares, the RSI reading has hit 25.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.6. A bullish investor could look at SOXS's 25.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SOXS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $53.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.46. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares are currently trading down about 11.2% on the day.
