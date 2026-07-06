Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF (Symbol: UBOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.19, changing hands as high as $26.49 per share. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBOT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.12 per share, with $32.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further UBOT Research:

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